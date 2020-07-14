Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho comments on Newcastle United takeover

Newcastle United have been kept waiting by the Premier League for 15 weeks with a verdict yet to be delivered as Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund look to complete a £300 million takeover of the club.

While passing the Owners’ and Directors’ Test has proven herculean for the would-be Magpies owners, it’s widely believed that the takeover will eventually happen no matter how long it takes.

With the summer transfer window steadily approaching, Newcastle boss Steve Bruce is hoping things can be sorted out sooner rather than later, and Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has commented on the takeover.

“I’m so happy that things went in the right direction for him this season, with a very stable season when he can show he has all the qualities to take the club in the right direction,” Mourinho replied when asked what he has made of the job Bruce has done at SJP.

“Hopefully the takeover helps them to become even a bigger and better club. I think everybody knows that through my emotional connection with Sir Bobby Robson, that Newcastle was always part of my life indirectly because I worked for so many years with Sir Bobby and Newcastle was a real passion for him.

“I’m happy that Steve is doing so well and hopefully next season he will be stronger and stronger and because I believe that next season there will be no Financial Fair Play, maybe new owners will go there and spend lots of money and give him even better conditions because I truly believe Financial Fair Play is gone. So new owners probably will have the feeling of the circus: ‘Open the door and let’s go and enjoy it’.”

The Spurs boss appears confident that the £300 million deal will go through as he is already talking about life post-takeover for Newcastle.

The St. James Park outfit are expected to make marquee signings in subsequent transfer windows should the Saudis take over the club from controversial owner Mike Ashley, and they could be challenging for the title in a few years from now if that happens.