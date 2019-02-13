Tottenham Hotspur hoping width can unlock Borussia Dortmund

Tottenham Hotspur host Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday aiming to prove they can become genuine contenders for Champions League glory.
Spurs haven’t progressed beyond the last 16 of this competition since 2011, but they will fancy their chances of going through this time around.
Mauricio Pochettino claimed that his team achieved “mission impossible” by qualifying after Lucas Moura’s late equaliser in Barcelona.
Spurs struggled during the early part of the group stages, but Moura’s goal completed an unlikely turnaround.
Dortmund enjoyed a straightforward journey to the first knockout phase, topping Group A ahead of Atletico Madrid courtesy of a superior head-to-head record.
Spurs beat Dortmund twice during the group stage of the 2017/18 Champions League and should progress to the quarter-finals this term.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
#THFC: Lloris (C), Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Foyth, Vertonghen, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Lucas, Son
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) 13 February 2019
💛 BVB-Startelf: Bürki – Hakimi, Toprak, Zagadou, Diallo – Witsel, Delaney – Pulisic, Dahoud, Sancho – Götze ©️
— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) February 13, 2019