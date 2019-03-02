Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal confirmed starting line-ups

Tottenham Hotspur host Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday hoping to strengthen their grip on a top four place.
Successive defeats for has suddenly left Spurs looking over their shoulders and no longer sure of securing a Champions League spot.
The Gunners head into the game just four points behind Spurs, but with Manchester United and Chelsea hot on their heels.
Spurs have won five of their last seven home Premier League games against Arsenal, including each of the last two.
Manager Mauricio Pochettino has never lost at home to Arsenal in the top flight, winning three and drawing two.
Arsenal are looking to complete the double over Spurs, having triumphed 4-2 in the reverse fixture.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
Confirmed starting line-ups:
THFC: Lloris (C), Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Rose, Wanyama, Sissoko, Eriksen, Son, Kane
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 2, 2019
🚨 NORTH LONDON DERBY TEAM NEWS 🚨
🔘 @LacazetteAlex starts
🔘 Granit Xhaka returns
🔘 @HenrikhMkh keeps his place#NLD #TOTARS
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) March 2, 2019