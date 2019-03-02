Blog Competitions English Premier League Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal confirmed starting line-ups

2 March, 2019


Tottenham Hotspur host Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday hoping to strengthen their grip on a top four place.

Successive defeats for has suddenly left Spurs looking over their shoulders and no longer sure of securing a Champions League spot.

The Gunners head into the game just four points behind Spurs, but with Manchester United and Chelsea hot on their heels.

Spurs have won five of their last seven home Premier League games against Arsenal, including each of the last two.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has never lost at home to Arsenal in the top flight, winning three and drawing two.

Arsenal are looking to complete the double over Spurs, having triumphed 4-2 in the reverse fixture.

Confirmed starting line-ups:

About The Author

michaeljblack

I'm a North West based freelance sports journalist with a passion for football. Follow me on Twitter @mjblack_ for my ramblings about the British game (plus other things thrown in for good measure).