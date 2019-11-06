Tottenham Hotspur fans annoyed with Mauricio Pochettino’s comments on Christian Eriksen

Mauricio Pochettino is a great manager and he is adored by the Tottenham Hotspur fans.
Despite Spurs making a poor start to their 2019-20 campaign, the majority (if not almost the entire fan base) of the fans believe that Pochettino will turn it around.
However, what has really annoyed a large section (mainly on the internet) of the fan-base is the Argentine’s unwavering faith on players who are constantly letting him down.
One of them is Christain Eriksen. The Danish midfielder, who has only a few months left in his contract at Spurs, has been poor in recent games.
His performances are dropping at an alarming rate with every single game, and yet Pochettino keeps picking him on a regular basis. Ahead of Tottenham’s Champions League clash against Red Star Belgrade, Pochettino was asked to share his thoughts behind keeping faith on Eriksen despite his poor form. He replied, as quoted by Football London:
“I don’t think the performance of Christian is any different than when we signed him five and a half years ago. I think it’s no different. His commitment is the same as five year ago, and I am happy with him.
“Sometimes we look too much at whether players have a four or a five-year contract. In the end it’s about commitment. Maybe players in the last year of their contract show more commitment than a player with four more years on their contract. The idea always in football is when you pre-judge situations and it’s difficult afterwards to change the mind.
“In that case I’m happy with Christian. When you see Christian and you compare him to different seasons, he is the same player. This season of course after the final and he played with the national team in the middle of June, he got surgery on his groin and of course the pre-season was not the best pre-season for him. Like all the players he needs time to get his best form, but commitment and the way he is doing, of course we expect more from everyone and every single player because we need to improve but yes I am happy with him.”
Many Tottenham fans took to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after hearing Pochettino’s comments, and needless to say, they were not impressed. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Poch requires surgery on his eyes.
— Mickeyleon 🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@clayblack75) November 5, 2019
He obviously can’t reply saying Eriksen is poor, more worrying is the fact he keeps picking him
— Tottenham Hotspur (@1882_Tottenham) November 5, 2019
To be fair it takes a long time to recover from as big an operation as having your spine removed……..
— Tom Naysmith (@tanaysmith) November 5, 2019
Has he even looked at the fucking stats?! 11 times Eriksen lost possesion on Saturday. I’ve been strictly #Pochin all this time but every time he speaks I just want to scream. If he genuinely believes this and isnt just trying to protect him then honestly the guy needs to go.
— Nathan Roche (@RochieJR) November 5, 2019
He deserves sacking for comments like that. If he really believes that it’s no surprise we are in deep trouble!
— The Spurs Compendium (@SpursCompendium) November 5, 2019
Poch has lost his marbles
— LWOS Tottenham Hotspur (@THFCFootballCO) November 5, 2019
Spurs find themselves second in Group B with four points from three games. A victory against Red Star Belgrade will put them in a very good position to qualify for the knock-out stages.