Tottenham Hotspur and Everton linked with Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Tottenham Hotspur could be interested in Arsenal youngster Ainsley Maitland-Niles, while Everton are interested in him, according to The Irish Mirror.

It has been reported that Arsenal are ready to sell the 22-year-old, who can operate as a midfielder, winger, full-back or wing-back, in the summer transfer window.





Everton are interested in signing the youngster this summer, and so are Premier League rivals Brighton and Hove Albion, according to the report.

The report has also suggested that Tottenham could look at Maitland-Niles as a potential transfer target this summer.

With Tottenham looking to sell Serge Aurier and Kyle Walker-Peters set to join Southampton, Arsenal are on the hunt for a new right-back, according to the report.

Unlikely transfer to Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal and Tottenham are bitter and fierce North London rivals, and it is hard to see the Gunners sanction a move for Maitland-Niles to Spurs this summer.

Moreover, the player himself may not be willing to cross the North London divide, as he has been on the books of the Gunners since 2003.

However, Everton would be a good choice, as under manager Carlo Ancelotti, the 22-year-old could flourish at the Merseyside outfit, who are an ambitious club.