Tottenham hoping to lure Coutinho with £200,000-a-week wages

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho has been linked with quite a few Premier League clubs already.

As per Express, Tottenham are looking to bring him to England in the coming months and they are prepared to shell out sizeable wages in order to tempt him.

Currently, Harry Kane is the top earner at Tottenham and the Londoners are willing to pay a similar amount to Philippe Coutinho. Harry Kane earns around £200,000-a-week at Spurs as per Express.

It will be interesting to see if they can tempt the former Liverpool star with that offer.

Coutinho needs a fresh start and a move away from Barcelona would be ideal for him. Considering the fact that he was outstanding in the Premier League before his move to Spain, a return would certainly be a good option for him.

The 27-year-old might be able to regain his form and confidence if he returns to England this summer.

There has been talk of a potential loan deal as well. Barcelona are looking for a loan fee and they want the player’s wages covered.

Signing him permanently might prove too costly for Spurs right now.

The report adds that Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle are keen on the attacking midfielder as well.