Tottenham hold talks for Cengiz Under

Tottenham are keen on signing the Roma winger Cengiz Under this summer.
According to report from Gazzetta dello Sport (translated by SportWitness), the Londoners have come forward to hold talks with the player’s entourage in the recent weeks.
It will be interesting to see if they make a move for the young winger now.
Apparently, Under’s valuation has dropped from €50m to €40m.
The Turkish winger is a prodigious talent and he could prove to be a very good signing for Spurs next season.
Pochettino needs to add more pace, flair and goals to his attack and Under would be ideal on the right side of his attack.
The 21-year-old has 6 goals and 8 assists in 22 starts (Serie A and the Champions League) for Roma this season.
The Londoners need attacking depth to match up to the likes of Manchester City next season.
Apparently, Arsenal are keen on the player as well. It will be interesting to see who makes the first move for the player.
Tottenham can offer him Champions League football next season and that could give them an edge over their London rivals.
It will be interesting to see where Under ends up eventually.
