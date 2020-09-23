Tottenham hold positive talks with Arkadiusz Milik’s entourage

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik this summer.

According to Calciomercato, the 26-year-old striker’s entourage held talks with the officials of the London club earlier today and the discussions have been quite positive.





It seems that a loan deal with an obligation to buy is on the cards. Milik will be a free agent next summer and therefore he is expected to sign a short extension with Napoli before going out on loan.

Such an agreement would be beneficial for both parties. Tottenham will not have to pay for the striker this summer and Napoli will not lose the player on a free transfer next year.

It will be interesting to see if the two parties can secure the agreement in the coming weeks now.

Milik needs to join a club where he can play more often and a move to the Premier League would be ideal for him. The 26-year-old managed to score 14 goals for Napoli last season and he could be the ideal backup option to Harry Kane. Alternatively, he could partner the Spurs star depending on the tactics and opposition.

Spurs need more depth in their attack if they want to compete with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal for a top-four place.