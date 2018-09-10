Tottenham hero Ardiles believes club were correct to not make signings

Tottenham hero Ossie Ardiles believes that the club were correct in choosing not to make any signings during the summer transfer window.
The North London club saw no new recruits during the summer.
Many critics argued that they do not have sufficient talent to launch a push for the Premier League title or challenge for a place in the top four.
On the other hand, Spurs did keep their talented squad intact.
They still have a young squad and if the players gel together, they could be set for a good season ahead.
The North London giants have so far endured a promising start to the season as they have won three out of their four games played so far.
They did however lose their last game against Watford.
Next up for Mauricio Pochettino’s side is a testing game against Liverpool this weekend.
The Reds look like they could be the team to beat this season after winning all four of their League games played thus far.
Ardiles said as quoted by The Metro: “You must remember this Tottenham team is still very young – Harry Kane is only 25, Dele Alli is 22 – and the outlook for their squad as a whole is very, very positive.”
“To bring players in, they would have to be better than the ones already at the club, so I admire them for sticking with players instead of panic-buying.”
“I’m incredibly happy that we have kept certain players, like Toby Alderweireld and Danny Rose, when a lot of people were saying they were off.”
“So in all, it’s an exciting time to be associated with Tottenham – a wonderful manager, wonderful players, a wonderful training facility and, soon, a wonderful new stadium.”
“They are competitive in every regard.”
“Now they just need to take the final step by turning contenders into winners.”