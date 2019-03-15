Tottenham held talks for Joachim Andersen this week

Tottenham are interested in signing the Serie A defender Joachim Andersen this summer.
According to a report from Tuttosport (translated by SportWitness), the London club met with Sampdoria’s director earlier this week to discuss a transfer.
Sampdoria’s Antonio Romei travelled to London to speak to the Premier League club’s representatives.
The Serie A outfit value Andersen at €25m and it will be interesting to see if Tottenham are willing to pay up. With Alderweireld’s future up in the air, they certainly need to bring in a centre back at the end of this season and Andersen is very talented.
The 22-year-old could be the ideal partner for Davinson Sanchez in the long run. The player might be tempted to make the move to the Premier League as well.
Also, Spurs might be able to offer him Champions League football, unlike the Italian club.
Pochettino could be the ideal manager to nurture the young defender. He has a great track record of developing youngsters during his time in England.
The fee quoted seems quite reasonable and Spurs should be able to pull this off if they are truly interested in the player.
Daniel Levy did not back his manager in the transfer market this season and the Spurs chief will be expected to loosen the purse strings this summer.