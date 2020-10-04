Tottenham have made contact with Antonio Rudiger’s agent

Tottenham are looking to sign the German international Antonio Rudiger this summer.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Premier League club have been in touch with the German’s agent regarding a transfer.





There’s still no agreement between Tottenham and Inter for Milan Skriniar.

Inter won’t sell him on final hours of #DeadlineDay because they’d have to find a replacement. €50m + add ons is the price tag.

Rüdiger is one of the backup options, #THFC are in contact with his agent ⚪️ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 4, 2020

With just two days left in the transfer window, it will be difficult to pull off the deal and it will be interesting to see if Spurs can get the deal across the line.

Rudiger seems to have fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea this season but a player of his calibre needs to play regular first-team football. If Spurs can provide him with that opportunity, they might just be able to tempt him.

However, Chelsea selling the 27-year-old to a direct rival this late in the window seems unlikely. Even a loan move would strengthen Spurs quite a bit and it could end up affecting Chelsea negatively in the top four race this season.

Rudiger has plenty of Premier League experience and quality to make an immediate impact at Tottenham if he joins the London club.

Spurs have lost Jan Vertonghen this summer and they need to bring in a quality alternative. They have been linked with Milan Skriniar as well.