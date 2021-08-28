Tottenham have made an offer for Emerson Royal

Tottenham Hotspur are working on several deals as Nuno Espirito Santo looking to bolster the squad before the end of the transfer window.

According to reports from The Telegraph, Spurs are trying to negotiate a deal for Barcelona right-back Emerson Royal.

Adding a right-back is a priority for Spurs, and it seems they have earmarked Royal as a potential option for that role. Spurs have been exploring whether he is available on an initial loan.

The north London club are also looking to sign a striker before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

Serge Aurier is not in Nuno Santo’s first-team plans and Spurs are looking to get rid of him. According to Fabrizio Romano, Spurs have presented an offer of a swap deal between Aurier and Royal, but it was rejected immediately.

Barcelona have received an approach from Tottenham for Emerson Royal on a swap deal including Serge Aurier. Barcelona have turned down the proposal. ⚪️🚫 #FCB #THFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2021

As per journalist Daniele Longo, Spurs have presented an offer in the region of 20 million Euro for the 22-year-old defender, but Barcelona want a figure of around 25 million Euros.

🚨💣 Non solo Moriba (chiusura attesa in serata): @SpursOfficial e @FCBarcelona_es in trattativa anche per #Emerson. Offerta è di 20 milioni, richiesta 25: si tratta @cmdotcom — Daniele Longo (@86_longo) August 28, 2021

Aurier is deemed surplus to requirements at the club. Japhet Tanganga has started the season at right-back, but Nuno needs cover in that position.

Spurs are also looking to sign a midfielder, and they are reportedly close to signing Ilaix Moriba from Barcelona.

The north London club are also interested in signing Adama Traore but Wolves are reluctant to sell him at the moment.

Emerson impressed under Manuel Pellegrini at Real Betis last season, and he would be a good signing for the club. However, Spurs need to come up with a better offer.

