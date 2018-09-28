Tottenham have injury doubt to Eriksen ahead of Barca clash, Pochettino hopes it’s a ‘small thing’

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino hopes Christian Eriksen’s abdomen injury is a “small thing” so the playmaker can return in time to face Barcelona in the group stages of the Champions League on October 3. Eriksen is expected to miss out when Spurs travel to face Huddersfield Town on Saturday, September 29 but he could be back next week.
As per the Daily Mail, Pochettino said: “After the game against Brighton he started to feel a small problem in his abdominal. I think it’s a small thing. I hope for next week he will be available again. For Barcelona? I hope yes.”
The 26-year-old picked up the injury against Brighton & Hove Albion on September 22 and missed Tottenham’s League Cup triumph over Watford earlier this week. Spurs have struggled for consistency in 2018/19, suffering two defeats in their last three Premier League outings, and Eriksen has been one of many players underperforming at times.
He’s still key to future success but hasn’t been firing on all cylinders compared to his form last season. The Danish international, who has scored 25 goals in 85 games for his country, scored and created 21 goals in 37 league outings in 2017/18 but has only managed two assists in 540 minutes of football this time round.
Even if he’s not been at his best, Tottenham will need their chief playmaker against Barcelona next month. Pochettino’s men lost their Champions League opener to Inter Milan so they’ll be desperate for an unlikely result against Ernesto Valverde’s side.
Stats from Transfermarkt.