Tottenham have held concrete talks to sign Jerome Boateng

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly held talks to sign Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng.

The 32-year-old is attracting a lot of attention from several heavyweight clubs, but it is still unknown where he will land up in the summer.

The German World Cup winner will be a free agent at the end of the season, and several clubs are vying for his signature.

German giants Borussia Dortmund are reportedly interested, but Premier League outfit Tottenham are emerging out as firm favourites to land him.

According to Sky Deutschland reporter and transfer expert, Max Bielefeld, it is Spurs who are leading the race for his signature.

He has claimed that not only do Spurs retain a strong interest in him, but they have also held concrete talks over a potential move.

SL View

Boateng is a world-class player and he would be a smart signing for Spurs on a free transfer.

The 32-year-old has won eight Bundesliga titles and two Champions League with Bayern Munich. He is a vastly experienced player and getting him on the board is a no-brainer.

Spurs could be looking to bolster their defence in the summer, with the likes of Davinson Sanchez being linked with a move away from the club.

