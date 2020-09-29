Tottenham have had a bid turned down for Roger Ibañez

Tottenham are looking to sign a defender before the window closes and they have been linked with the likes of Skriniar and Rudiger recently.

It appears that the Londoners are exploring other options as well. According to reports (h/t Sportwitness), they have submitted a bid for the Roma defender Roger Ibanez but the offer has been turned down.





The 21-year-old joined Roma on an 18-month loan deal from Atalanta. Roma have an option to sign the player permanently for €10m and therefore Spurs decided to offer them €25m so that the Italian side can sign Ibanez and then sell him for a hefty profit.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs return with an improved offer for Ibanez in the coming days, especially if they fail to sign the likes of Skriniar.

Ibanez would certainly be a cheaper alternative.

The 21-year-old Brazilian has the talent to develop into a quality defender and Mourinho could help him achieve his potential. Spurs need more depth at the back and Ibanez could be a good fit for them.

It would be a superb long-term investment for the Premier League side if they manage to pull it off.