Tottenham have an elite proposal for Mariano Diaz

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz.
According to a report from AS (translated by Sportwitness), the Londoners have an elite proposal to sign the forward this summer.
Diaz is unwanted at Real Madrid and a permanent move away from Santiago Bernabeu would be the best for his career. If Spurs genuinely want him, it could be a good move for him.
The Premier League side need to improve their attacking options and the former Lyon forward would be ideal.
Pochettino is currently reliant on Harry Kane for goals and Spurs need to bring in another quality striker. Diaz could be that alternative for Pochettino. Also, he can play in a two alongside Kane when needed.
It will be interesting to see if Spurs can agree on a deal with Los Blancos now.
The Spanish giants do not see the 25-year-old as a key starter and therefore it is unlikely that they will block the move.
A reasonable offer should be enough to prise him away from the Spanish capital this summer.
Here is how some of the Tottenham fans have reacted to the reports regarding Mariano.
Hahaha the excitement is too much, it’s about to get unhealthy for Spurs fans
— Asika Jordan (@JordanAsika) July 5, 2019
Was good for Lyon 2 years ago but struggled to get game time at Madrid last season
— Euan (@euan_spence95) July 5, 2019
I dont think its got anything to do with eriksen leaving or not , i think its a case of levy backing his manager or risk losing him 😏 cheque book open 👌
— Ian Meadows (@ianmeds86) July 5, 2019
Showed flashes of brilliance his first season at real and at Lyon. Hopefully he flourishes under poch and learns under Kane.
— Andres Felipe (@AnFeGil) July 5, 2019
🙏💙
— International Good News (@InterGoodNews) July 5, 2019
Hahahaha my heart is about to burst out of my chest.
With all the players being linked with spurs, It’s too much!!!
Confirm someone else already!
— Asika Jordan (@JordanAsika) July 5, 2019
– This would be awesome. He has the physicality and is great in front of goal. Awesome with his head too.@Freddie_LR
— – Kroos (@realobservist) July 5, 2019