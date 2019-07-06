Blog Columns Site News Tottenham have an elite proposal for Mariano Diaz

6 July, 2019

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz.

According to a report from AS (translated by Sportwitness), the Londoners have an elite proposal to sign the forward this summer.

Diaz is unwanted at Real Madrid and a permanent move away from Santiago Bernabeu would be the best for his career. If Spurs genuinely want him, it could be a good move for him.

The Premier League side need to improve their attacking options and the former Lyon forward would be ideal.

Pochettino is currently reliant on Harry Kane for goals and Spurs need to bring in another quality striker. Diaz could be that alternative for Pochettino. Also, he can play in a two alongside Kane when needed.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs can agree on a deal with Los Blancos now.

The Spanish giants do not see the 25-year-old as a key starter and therefore it is unlikely that they will block the move.

A reasonable offer should be enough to prise him away from the Spanish capital this summer.

Here is how some of the Tottenham fans have reacted to the reports regarding Mariano.

