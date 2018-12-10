Tottenham handed boost with Luis Suarez set to miss Barcelona clash

Tottenham Hotspur have to beat Barcelona at Camp Nou on Tuesday night in order to secure a place in the Champions League last-16, and the north London side have been handed a huge boost ahead of the crucial clash.
As reported by Sky Sports, Barcelona striker Luiz Suarez is set to miss out of the game, and it will no doubt be a big breather for manager Mauricio Pochettino and his men.
BREAKING: @FCBarcelona forward Luis Suarez will not play in the Champions League game against @SpursOfficial tomorrow #SSN pic.twitter.com/0ViaAceDbg
— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 10, 2018
Suarez, 31, has battled a knee injury for some time now, and Barcelona see Tuesday’s game an opportunity to hand the Uruguayan much-deserved rest.
The former Liverpool man has 10 league goals to his name this season, and two assists in the Champions League.
Spurs have seven points after two wins, two losses and a draw in group B – the same as third-placed Inter Milan.
However, Pochettino’s side can qualify by matching Inter’s result against PSV, and a win will be preferable given what’s at stake.
Christian Eriksen’s late goal against the Italians last time out boosted Tottenham’s chances, and Suarez missing out, likely due to a precaution, comes as an added advantage.
However, with Lionel Messi most certainly likely to play, Spurs still have a lot of work to do against Barcelona.
The Argentine scored twice during the 4-2 loss at Wembley in October, while Jordi Alba, who was responsible for three assists on the night is also a threat Spurs have to neutralize in order to have a chance.