Tottenham handed boost in their pursuit of Geoffrey Kondogbia

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the Valencia midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia.
As per Evening Standard, the midfielder could now be sold for a fee of around €30m – especially if the Spanish side fails to qualify for the Champions League.
For a player who has an €80m release clause, that would be a massive bargain.
The 27-year-old could prove to be a solid addition for the reported €30m.
It will be interesting to see if Spurs make their move for the player now. Earlier there were reports that the Londoners were going to bid for him.
They will be delighted with the drop in price now.
Mourinho needs more depth and physicality in his midfield. Kondogbia would be an ideal addition. He will add presence and defensive shield to the side.
On paper, Ndombele and Kondogbia could form a solid base and allow Spurs’ creative players to dominate the midfield
The 27-year-old is out of contract in 2022 and Valencia are looking to cash in on him this summer.
The player will be tempted if Tottenham comes calling. It would give him the chance to play for a better team with a world-class manager.
Also, Spurs have an ambitious project which could see them challenging for the top honours in the coming seasons.