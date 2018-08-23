Tottenham had £25m bid for Tammy Abraham rejected on deadline day

According to reports from Goal, Tottenham Hotspur had a £25 million bid for Tammy Abraham rejected by Chelsea on the transfer deadline day.
Spurs have been heavily linked with a move for Aston Villa’s attacking midfielder Jack Grealish, but it seems Daniel Levy tried to make a last-ditch attempt to land a striker who could come in and deputise for Harry Kane.
However, Chelsea were reluctant to sell their promising striker to a direct rival club. The Blues have Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud as the club’s two first choice strikers, and young Abraham could be sent out on loan yet again.
He spent last season on loan at Swansea, but this time he could ply his trade in the Championship with Aston Villa keen to sign him on a temporary basis.
Clubs in the EFL can sign players on loan, and reports from ESPN suggest that Steve Bruce’s side are close to securing a loan deal for the young striker.
The 20-year-old made his senior debut for England last year and is a highly rated young talent. It remains to be seen whether Spurs will make another attempt to sign him in the January transfer window or next summer.