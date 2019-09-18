Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris open to MLS move

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has admitted that he won’t be staying at the north London club forever.
The 32-year-old, who joined Spurs in 2012, has a contract at the club till 2022. However, the French goalkeeper has admitted that his destination could be the MLS.
Recently, Inter Miami owner David Beckham watched him in action, and his latest comments will surely put the star-hunting former England winger on red alert.
According to reports from The Sun, Beckham is keen to sign as many big names as their salary cap will allow and has even held informal talks with Barcelona duo Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.
Now Lloris has admitted that he could be heading to the MLS in the coming months.
“I do not think I’m going to finish [my career] at Tottenham,” said Lloris, as quoted by The Sun.
“I still have a few years ahead of me. In any case, I will do everything to make the most of it.
“You also have to know when to say stop at the right time, but I’m not against the idea of discovering something new.
“That could be the United States. I do not know, I always had trouble looking in the medium term. I am more focused on the short term.
“In football, things go so fast. We are here tomorrow and after that we’re elsewhere. You have to be careful. I could finish over there [MLS], we’ll see.”
Lloris has been one of the most loyal servants at the club, and he has been one of the most consistent players over the years at Spurs.
The World Cup-winning goalkeeper has plenty to offer though at the top level, but not many Spurs fans will hold a grudge against him if he decides to move to the MLS.
Lloris will be in action tonight as Spurs face Olympiacos in their opening Champions League clash in Greece.