Tottenham given hope in the race to sign Krzysztof Piatek

With only a few days left to go, Tottenham Hotspur are yet to land a striker in the January transfer window.
Spurs have already signed Gedson Fernandes on loan, but signing a striker is necessary following the injury to Harry Kane which could rule him out till April.
The north London club have been heavily linked with a move for AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek who has struggled to hit his best form at the San Siro.
The 24-year-old has scored just five goals in 19 appearances this season, and he is expected to drop down the pecking order following the arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Piatek was in outstanding form last season where he netted 19 goals in 21 games for Genoa. The Polish striker could be on the move, and the player’s father has revealed that his son prefers a move to the Premier League.
“Krzysztof wants to define himself. He certainly does not agree with the role of the substitute. He wants to play so he can be in shape for the Euros, so he must perform regularly. He is willing to change club. He is most interested in the English league.
“It seems to me that Krzysztof is already mentally focused on leaving. Of course, if nobody puts out the money, it may turn out that Krzysztof will not go anywhere, but for English clubs, €35million (£30 million) is not much,” Władysław Piatek said.
The comments made by Piatek’s father will come as a huge boost for Spurs. However, it remains to be seen whether the north London club would be willing to spend the money on Piatek as they are mainly keen on a loan deal this month.
He is a player in demand at the moment, with Football London reporting that Aston Villa and Newcastle United have also been linked with a move.