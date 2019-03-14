Tottenham given hope in pursuit of Tanguy Ndombele

After sitting idle in their last two transfer windows, this summer could be massive for Tottenham Hotspur. The squad needs a shake-up, and Mauricio Pochettino is expected to delve into the transfer market and sculpt the squad once again according to his own taste.
One of the players who Spurs might consider making a move for during the summer is Tanguy Ndombele. The north London club have been linked with a move for the Frenchman over the last six months.
The player’s agent, Duro Ivanisevic, suggested earlier that his client would cost somewhere in the region of €80 million (£69 million).
The 22-year-0ld midfield powerhouse is making big strides, and has managed two goals and six assists in 37 appearances in all competitions for Lyon this season.
Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas said in an exclusive interview to Foot Mercato that he will sell one or two players this summer, and this could come as a boost for Spurs.
If Lyon are planning to sell one of their star players this summer, and if Ndombele is one of them, Spurs should not hesitate to dish out big money for his signature.
He would be an excellent signing for the club, but unless a compromise is reached, it is hard to see Daniel Levy spending over £60 million for one player.
“We want to win titles in France now, we want to go as high as possible in the hierarchy of European clubs so we must be in good economic health, but also have talent. We will only let go this summer one or maybe two players.”
From his statement it is pretty clear that Lyon are open to selling their star players if the offer is right, and it remains to be seen whether Spurs show ambition in the market and secure their long term target, Ndombele.