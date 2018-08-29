Tottenham full-back Rose ‘expected to stay’ but ‘reviewing options’ in January

According to the Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose is ‘expected to stay’ at the club, but he’s ‘reviewing his options’ in January. The England full-back has had an uncertain future at White Hart Lane for some time, with Manchester United being heavily-linked to his signature over the summer, but it appears he’s willing to fight for his place under Mauricio Pochettino.
Rose joined Tottenham from Leeds United in 2007 and rose through the youth ranks to the first-team in 2009/10, eventually going on to make 162 appearances in all competitions. The 28-year-old, who has made 23 appearances for the England national team, is competing with Ben Davies for a starting place and has a lot of work to do to keep his spot at left-back.
Spurs surely wouldn’t let an important player leave without having a replacement lined up, so Rose might be forced to stay in London regardless. Earlier this summer, a swap deal containing Rose and Manchester United’s Luke Shaw looked on the cards but never materialised. It’s good news for Tottenham as they now have two stellar left-backs for the 2018/19 season.
Pochettino will surely be hoping he can convince Rose to stay in January too.
Stats from Transfermarkt.