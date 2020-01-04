Tottenham favourites to sign Max Aarons

Tottenham are keen on the highly-rated full-back Max Aarons.
According to Daily Mail, Arsenal want to sign the youngster as well but Spurs are currently favourites to sign him.
It is no surprise that Spurs are interested in the England U21 star. They are in desperate need of a quality full-back and Aarons could sort out that position for the next decade.
Ever since Kyle Walker left the club, Spurs have missed a reliable right back.
Aarons has shown his quality in the Championship and the Premier League. He is likely to improve a lot with time and experience.
Investing in him now would be a superb move from Tottenham. The player is valued at £30m and that seems reasonable in this market.
The report adds that £30m could get the deal done this month but Norwich might want the player loaned back to them for the remainder of the season.
Aarons has the talent to justify that fee in future and Mourinho must do everything in his power to get the deal done.
The Norwich defender can play as a left-back as well and he will give Mourinho some much-needed options during injuries and rotation.
Everton and West Ham are keen on the player as well.
Here is how the Spurs fans have reacted to the news.
we need him now
— Ben Leahey (@BRob211216) January 3, 2020
Get it done and send KWP on loan 🥳
— Lilywhite Rose (@Lilywhite_Rose) January 3, 2020
I’m begging PLEASE JOSE
— Dan (@TheProneBear) January 3, 2020
GET IT DONE
— Dybala Propaganda (@sacramentoszn) January 3, 2020
Give them £30M and KWP on loan for the rest of the season
— John Bailey (@JMBaileyCOYS) January 3, 2020