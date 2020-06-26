Tottenham favourites to sign Kim Min-Jae, fans react

Tottenham are now favourites to sign the South Korean international Kim Min-Jae.

The defender has been linked with a move to the London club and reports (via Xinhua) are claiming that Jose Mourinho’s side are in talks with the player’s club Beijing Guoan.





The 23-year-old is being monitored by the likes of Leipzig, Lazio, Porto, Eindhoven, Southampton and Inter Milan as well. It will be interesting to see if Spurs can secure his services this summer.

Min-Jae is an international teammate of the Spurs star Son Heung-Min and the attacker could help his club seal the transfer. He could play a big role in convincing the defender to join the Premier League club.

The report also claims that Son could be key to the transfer.

Kim Min-Jae is a powerful defender who will improve Tottenham at the back. Also, his signing could help the club commercially in the Asian market.

The player is likely to be tempted if a top Premier League club comes in for him. If Spurs can agree on a fee with his club, the signing should be easy to complete.

Some of the Spurs fans have taken to Twitter to share their reactions to the report regarding Kim Min-Jae. Here is what they had to say.

Yes please. Big, physical, towering defender with tons of pace for his size. Better with the ball at his feet than any of our current CBs. Loves to carry it out from the back. Can ping it. Wins tons of headers. Big threat on set pieces. Seems to tick all the boxes. Bring him in! — Rickles 🇺🇲 (@burks_eric) June 25, 2020

Wow we’re really getting the Korean Van Dijk. Can’t wait… — David Sullivan (@DCSullivan31) June 25, 2020

Think of the shirt sales in South Korea, Levy is rubbing his hands! — Tom Bennett (@Tombennett82) June 25, 2020

He’s monster, I saw him playing — Aditya Kanungo (@adityakanungo1) June 25, 2020

Absolute unit and cheap too perfect! — Jung Cheol @🏡 (@ParkJungCheol) June 25, 2020