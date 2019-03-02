Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham fans want the club to sign Jack Grealish

2 March, 2019 Aston Villa, English Championship, English Premier League, General Football News, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


Aston Villa fans were not the only ones in awe of Jack Grealish’s performance today.

Some Tottenham fans were left drooling over the midfielder’s display against Derby County as well.

The Londoners were linked with a move for Grealish earlier in the season and it seems that the fans still want the club to go back in for the midfielder at the end of this season.

Grealish had a very good game for Villa today and he managed to score a world class goal as well.

Some Tottenham fans reckon that he is good enough to replace Christian Eriksen in the side when the Danish star decides to move on.

Eriksen has been linked with La Liga giants Real Madrid this season.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs come back with an offer for Grealish this summer. The 23-year-old is certainly talented and Pochettino could develop him into a star as he did with Winks and Alli.

Here are some of the reactions from Spurs fans to Grealish’ display today.

