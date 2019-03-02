Tottenham fans want the club to sign Jack Grealish

Aston Villa fans were not the only ones in awe of Jack Grealish’s performance today.
Some Tottenham fans were left drooling over the midfielder’s display against Derby County as well.
Eriksen’s replacement. Young. English. Loves Harry Kane. Can pick a pass. Can take on a man. Modric watches compilations of him in his spare time. He’s super Jacky Grealish pic.twitter.com/PsEQzhyBiZ
— Ryan. 🏃♂️ (@ryangoIdy8) March 2, 2019
The Londoners were linked with a move for Grealish earlier in the season and it seems that the fans still want the club to go back in for the midfielder at the end of this season.
Grealish had a very good game for Villa today and he managed to score a world class goal as well.
Some Tottenham fans reckon that he is good enough to replace Christian Eriksen in the side when the Danish star decides to move on.
Eriksen has been linked with La Liga giants Real Madrid this season.
It will be interesting to see if Spurs come back with an offer for Grealish this summer. The 23-year-old is certainly talented and Pochettino could develop him into a star as he did with Winks and Alli.
Here are some of the reactions from Spurs fans to Grealish’ display today.
What a player
— David (@dlyons24) March 2, 2019
I love him to bits gutted we didn’t get him mate hopefully we sign him this summer can play dembele or erisken role such a special talent, if we sign him I’ll be unbearable praising him hahaha 😂
— Musa (@Musathfc) March 2, 2019
I’d sign him any day. Levy screwed up the transfer last time around through his meanness
— Zahoushek (@ZHDar) March 2, 2019
We should’ve bought Greelish or Barklay a year ago because Levy will have to pay a higher fee now. Saving £1m has cost Levy £10m. Bargain hunting isn’t winning Spurs trophies. In life you have to speculate to accumulate @SpursOfficial
— hugh johnson (@HughNTJohnson) March 2, 2019
Get him in!
— Jesse. (@jesse_anderton) March 2, 2019
He would actually be a Spurs player already if Levy paid the going rate rather than try and take advantage of Villas financial situation.
— Mark Peavot (@mpkeatons) March 2, 2019