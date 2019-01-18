Tottenham fans urge the club to sign Timo Werner

RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner could be sold in the summer for a fee of £36m.
Bild are reporting that the player has not signed a new deal with the club yet and if it stays that way, Leipzig will look to cash in on the striker.
Werner has been in fine form this season and he has been linked with the likes of Tottenham and Liverpool this season.
Spurs should look to make a move for the player in January. If they submit a big offer, Leipzig might be tempted to sell the player this month.
Pochettino will be without star striker Harry Kane until March and he needs to sign a striker to compensate for the loss of the England captain.
Werner is a top class talent and he could keep Spurs competitive during Kane’s rehab and he could also form a deadly partnership with the Spurs star in future.
It will be interesting to see if the Londoners make a move for the German now. Their fans are certainly keen on signing Werner soon.
