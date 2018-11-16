Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham fans urge the club to sign Jadon Sancho

16 November, 2018 Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga, English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


Tottenham fans have urged the club to make a move for the Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

The highly talented youngster has been in fine form for the German giants this season and he has proven himself at the international stage as well.

Sancho was impressive against USA last night and he would be a superb signing for most teams in the country.

The 18-year-old left England in search of regular first team football and he seems to have adapted well to the Bundesliga. It is highly unlikely that Dortmund would sanction a sale anytime soon.

Tottenham could definitely use a winger and Sancho would be an exceptional signing for Pochettino’s side. However, it would cost an obscene amount of money right now and Levy is unlikely to back the move.

Spurs fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to Sancho’s performance against USA. They also requested the club to sign the winger.

Here are some of the best reactions.

 

