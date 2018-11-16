Tottenham fans urge the club to sign Jadon Sancho

Tottenham fans have urged the club to make a move for the Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.
The highly talented youngster has been in fine form for the German giants this season and he has proven himself at the international stage as well.
Sancho was impressive against USA last night and he would be a superb signing for most teams in the country.
.@Sanchooo10’s full England debut vs. USA pic.twitter.com/qSZX1hJxGz
The 18-year-old left England in search of regular first team football and he seems to have adapted well to the Bundesliga. It is highly unlikely that Dortmund would sanction a sale anytime soon.
Tottenham could definitely use a winger and Sancho would be an exceptional signing for Pochettino’s side. However, it would cost an obscene amount of money right now and Levy is unlikely to back the move.
Spurs fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to Sancho’s performance against USA. They also requested the club to sign the winger.
Sancho should be at Spurs 🥴
Sancho was superb last night. It’s a shame City wouldn’t sell to Spurs (or any other Premier League team), he’ll be a superstar.
I love seeing good young players make their way. That said, I’d love Sancho at Spurs. https://t.co/nULtuZ0L6F
To think Sancho is 18 is frightening. They way he manipulates the ball, you can tell he will be a classy player. Just needs to keep working hard, and keep thinking that Spurs move will come! 😏 #ENG
What a talent Sancho looks. I’d take him tomorrow at Spurs. Seriously bright future…
Imagine A Sancho-Alli midfield😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 We need this ASAP @SpursOfficial
Please just pay whatever it takes to get Sancho. 75 million, 100 million, JUST BLOODY GET HIM @SpursOfficial #THFC
