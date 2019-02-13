Tottenham fans urge Pochettino to drop Kyle Walker-Peters today

Tottenham are set to take on Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League tonight.
The Londoners will be without Danny Rose for today’s game and the fans are worried about the likes of Kyle Walker-Peters facing Jadon Sancho. Davies is injured for Spurs as well.
Rose is likely to be on the bench and he could come on later but he is unlikely to start.
The former Manchester City winger has been in scintillating form and he has been making headlines in the German league all season.
Walker-Peters is a talented youngster but he is clearly not ready for a game of this magnitude.
Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to share their worries about the situation and they have urged Mauricio Pochettino to use Jan Vertonghen as his full back.
Although the Belgian is naturally a centre back, he has the quality and the experience to slot in at left back.
Vertonghen is a world class defender on his day and he should be able to deal with Sancho’s threat today.
Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.
vertonghen at LB please
— Get the fucking egg Trippier out of my club (@11__Rn) February 12, 2019
Kyle Walker Peters vs Sancho 🤕
— A (@AzzAd98) February 12, 2019
dont play kwp at left wings . he doesnot do anything ,always try to cut inside without any plan which does nothing but delay our momentum . jan is not fast but puts dangerous crosses always .
— Dr. eriksen (@SpursKathmandu) February 12, 2019
Sancho Vs Vertonghen/KWP 😐 https://t.co/bRL1OdJLg6
— ° (@AIonso_) February 12, 2019
I’d rather Vertonghen tbh, Sancho would rip KWP a new one
— My one and only club #COYS #TTID (@del_boy_alli) February 12, 2019