Tottenham fans urge Mourinho to use Vertonghen as a left back

Tottenham fans want Jose Mourinho to use Jan Vertonghen as the club’s first-choice left-back until Ben Davies returns to fitness.
Following Davies’ injury and Rose’ dip in form, the fans have urged Mourinho to use the Belgian centre back in a full-back role. Even when he is played out wide, Vertonghen is a very good defender and he would improve Spurs defensively.
Danny Rose is out of form and the fans are not too keen on him playing as the left-back regularly.
It will be interesting to see what Mourinho does in the coming weeks. However, there is no doubt that the Spurs fans have raised a valid point and the team could benefit from Vertonghen playing as a left-back.
Alderweireld and Sanchez could operate as the two centre backs until Rose finds his form.
Mourinho should listen to the fans’ suggestions and use the Belgian as a full back in the coming weeks. Vertonghen will protect the Spurs backline against fast and agile wingers and although Spurs would lack in creativity from the wide areas, they have the players to compensate for that in the attack.
Here is what some of the Tottenham fans had to say on Twitter earlier.
I love Danny Rose but he’s not the player he was a few years ago and the way Mourinho wants his left back to sit back and defend if Davies isn’t fit then Vertonghen is the better fit in the system
— Connor (@THFCConnor) November 27, 2019
Vertonghen should play LB when Aurier plays RB and Sessegnon should play LB when Foyth plays RB
I love Danny Rose but his time should be up https://t.co/UkA48SdgdI
— #ThankYouPoch #BackMourinho (@SpursD22) November 27, 2019
Vertonghen at LB please Jose for the love of god. https://t.co/smq6de9DGK
— Ant. (@AnthonyCOYS) November 27, 2019
Time for LB Vertonghen https://t.co/se2nFaYONp
— Ishaq (@ShaxThfc) November 27, 2019