Tottenham fans tear into Moussa Sissoko display vs Dinamo Zagreb

Moussa Sissoko

Tottenham Hotspur fans took to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to Moussa Sissoko’s performance against Dinamo Zagreb.

Spurs, who were leading 2-0 after a one-sided first encounter in London seven days earlier, were knocked out of the competition after losing 3-0 away from home in the second leg.


A sublime hat-trick from Mislav Orsic completed a sensational turnaround for the Croatian champions.

He scored twice in the second half, and added a superb third at the start of the second period of extra time to send them through to the next round.

Spurs twice came close to scoring on the night, but Harry Kane was denied by superb saves from Dinamo keeper Dominik Livakovic.

Once again, it’s the defence and the midfield that have let them team down.

Against Arsenal in the north London derby, Jose Mourinho claimed that he brought Sissoko in to bring more energy and spark in the midfield.

Against Zagreb, Sissoko and Harry Winks not only looked toothless, but they failed to provide any sort of energy. Sissoko in particular was poor, and many Spurs fans feel that the Frenchman should be sold in the summer.

The 31-year-old contributed absolutely nothing going forward. He made decent contributions in defence, making four tackles and two interceptions.