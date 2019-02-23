Tottenham fans slam Serge Aurier’s display against Burnley

Tottenham crashed to a 2-1 defeat against Burnley in the Premier League today.
The Londoners were undone by a late goal from Ashley Barnes. The home side took the lead through Chris Wood but Harry Kane levelled things up for the visitors.
Spurs could not hold out for a point in the end and Pochettino will be bitterly disappointed with the result.
Today’s defeat is a massive setback for Spurs as far as the title race is concerned.
City and Liverpool already ahead of them in the table and today’s defeat just increases the gap.
It will be interesting to see if Spurs can bounce back with a big performance in the next game.
26-year-old full-back Serge Aurier had a poor game at Turf Moor today and his clearance led to Burnley’s winning goal late on in the game.
He also struggled to provide width for his side. The former PSG man offered very little going forward and he looked vulnerable at the back as well.
Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on his performance and here are some of the reactions.
Aurier was the worst player on the pitch, what is this analysis
— Sam Hart (@samlewishart1) February 23, 2019
Said it a million times, foyth and aurier ain’t good enough, our whole defence needs upgrading.
— ◄Darren Perry► (@mrdarrenperry) February 23, 2019
Aurier having more problems than a porcupine in a ballon factory. #COYS
— Minneapolis Spurs (@MNSpurs) February 23, 2019
Poor performance but Aurier, Foyth and Mike Dean costing us today. Still punching above our weight tho #COYS
— Craig (@CSimmy34) February 23, 2019
Sergie Aurier is sooooo bad at football!
— ThelostbrazilianMoshe (@DaLostBrazilian) February 23, 2019
Why do spurs fans rate aurier he’s so poor for us
— Harry (@Lamela_ftbl) February 23, 2019
He was supposed to remove Rose n put Davies also Aurier is useless we need Trippier. You also can’t have Sanchez out. Foyth continues with his silly mistakes costing the team. #Come_On_You_Spurs
— piRah dE (@PirahDe) February 23, 2019
When it’s not Trippier, it’s Aurier. You just can’t get it right.
— Daniel. (@Danderweireld) February 23, 2019
If we wanna get to the next level and start winning silverware, these players in today’s squad need to be sold Aurier, Sissoko, Wanyama, Moura, Lamela, Llorente and Eriksen. They just ain’t good enough. With Toby not signing a new contract and Verts ageing it’s not looking good
— JA-THFC (@TheLocalYidiot) February 23, 2019
Aurier, Rose, Foyth, Eriksen, Son. All absolutely fucking rubbish today. We’ve been shit in the league for weeks now, scraping past teams out of the top 6. With this league form we won’t get a single point away to Chelsea/City/Liverpool or at home at Arsenal.
— Ciaran (@CiaransTweets) February 23, 2019