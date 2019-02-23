Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham fans slam Serge Aurier’s display against Burnley

Tottenham fans slam Serge Aurier’s display against Burnley

23 February, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


Tottenham crashed to a 2-1 defeat against Burnley in the Premier League today.

The Londoners were undone by a late goal from Ashley Barnes. The home side took the lead through Chris Wood but Harry Kane levelled things up for the visitors.

Spurs could not hold out for a point in the end and Pochettino will be bitterly disappointed with the result.

Today’s defeat is a massive setback for Spurs as far as the title race is concerned.

City and Liverpool already ahead of them in the table and today’s defeat just increases the gap.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs can bounce back with a big performance in the next game.

26-year-old full-back Serge Aurier had a poor game at Turf Moor today and his clearance led to Burnley’s winning goal late on in the game.

He also struggled to provide width for his side. The former PSG man offered very little going forward and he looked vulnerable at the back as well.

Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on his performance and here are some of the reactions.

Newcastle fans react to Miguel Almiron's debut
Alan Shearer raves about Newcastle's Sean Longstaff

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com