Tottenham fans react to Wilmar Barrios transfer link

22 October, 2018 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


Tottenham Hotspur failed to sign a single player during the summer transfer window.

However, after making a solid start to the 2018/19 campaign, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino feels the need to delve into the transfer market in January.

Is Wilmar Barrios one of those players who could join the north London club in January?

According to reports from Argentinian radio station Crack Deportivo Spurs are close to signing Boca Juniors midfielder Wilmar Barrios.

The Colombian midfielder was heavily linked with a move during the summer transfer window, and it seems Spurs have reignited their interest in him.

The report claims that Spurs already have an agreement on personal terms with Barrios’s representatives. The London giants will offer €23million (£20million) for the highly rated midfielder in January.

He impressed during the World Cup in Russia with Colombia, but decided to stay on with the Argentinian side until the end of their Copa Libertadores campaign.

Spurs fans took to Twitter to express their reaction after the news broke out. Here are some of the selected tweets:

