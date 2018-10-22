Tottenham fans react to Wilmar Barrios transfer link

Tottenham Hotspur failed to sign a single player during the summer transfer window.
However, after making a solid start to the 2018/19 campaign, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino feels the need to delve into the transfer market in January.
Is Wilmar Barrios one of those players who could join the north London club in January?
According to reports from Argentinian radio station Crack Deportivo Spurs are close to signing Boca Juniors midfielder Wilmar Barrios.
The Colombian midfielder was heavily linked with a move during the summer transfer window, and it seems Spurs have reignited their interest in him.
The report claims that Spurs already have an agreement on personal terms with Barrios’s representatives. The London giants will offer €23million (£20million) for the highly rated midfielder in January.
He impressed during the World Cup in Russia with Colombia, but decided to stay on with the Argentinian side until the end of their Copa Libertadores campaign.
Spurs fans took to Twitter to express their reaction after the news broke out. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Wilmar Barrios agent confirms spurs move? Won’t complain as it’s a signing but is he really good enough
— . (@Dan___COYS) October 20, 2018
Wilmar Barrios for €23m is very good business in January, will happily take that
— LP ✈️ (@Verttonghen) October 20, 2018
A real intent from Spurs is that if we could get both Barrios and Ndombele. #THFC
— Harry Hotspur (@HarryHotspurWHL) October 20, 2018
We need cm reinforcements! Wanyama always injured. Barrios is more mobile like winks but much tougher
— noname (@yiddooooo) October 21, 2018
Let’s hope so. He’s a beast of a player
— Punjabi Spurs (@tajbains) October 21, 2018
Ok so can someone please tell me if this is a) is actually true and b) I’ve seen brief bits of him at WC and bits I saw of him impress me in some parts and not in others. Has anyone seen a lot of him?
— Lewis Manners (@llewi01) October 21, 2018