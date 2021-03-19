Tottenham fans react to what Hugo Lloris has said after defeat vs Dinamo Zagreb

Hugo Lloris

Tottenham Hotspur were eliminated from the Europa League round of 16 knock-out stages after they lost 3-0 against Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday night.

Spurs were leading the first-leg 2-0 after a one-sided first encounter in London. However, they produced a lacklustre performance on the night, as they were knocked out of the competition.


Mislav Orsic scored a sublime hattrick and completed a remarkable second-leg turnaround for the Croatian champions.

After the match, Spurs skipper Hugo Lloris has branded the exit as a “disgrace” and says the result is a reflection of “what’s going on in the club”.

The French goalkeeper didn’t give any excuse after the game and suggested to BT Sport that there are problems both on and off the pitch at the club.

Lloris, who is on £100k-per-week wages at the club, looked disconsolate after the game and suggested that everyone in the dressing room should feel responsible for the situation.

Many Spurs fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction after the game, and some of them are happy that Lloris spoke the truth.

Lloris suggested that Spurs, who lost against Arsenal in the north London derby last week, need to be mentally stronger and competitive.

He feels that Spurs players are not playing or training as a team and that some of them are not stepping up with the right attitude.

