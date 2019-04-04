Blog Columns Site News Tottenham fans react to Wan-Bissaka’s display last night

Tottenham picked up a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League last night.

Goals from Son and Eriksen sealed a much-needed win for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

The home fans were very impressed with Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s performance against them.

The young right-back has made a name for himself with impressive displays this season and the Spurs fans showered praise on the player after the game.

Some of the fans even urged the club to sign him in the summer.

Tottenham could certainly use a new right back and Wan-Bissaka would be ideal. The likes of Trippier and Aurier are in poor form and Pochettino should look to bring in an upgrade.

Wan-Bissaka has tremendous potential and he could develop into a real star under the guidance of Pochettino.

They have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the young defender and here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.

