Tottenham fans react to Wan-Bissaka’s display last night

Tottenham picked up a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League last night.
Goals from Son and Eriksen sealed a much-needed win for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.
The home fans were very impressed with Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s performance against them.
The young right-back has made a name for himself with impressive displays this season and the Spurs fans showered praise on the player after the game.
Some of the fans even urged the club to sign him in the summer.
Tottenham could certainly use a new right back and Wan-Bissaka would be ideal. The likes of Trippier and Aurier are in poor form and Pochettino should look to bring in an upgrade.
Wan-Bissaka has tremendous potential and he could develop into a real star under the guidance of Pochettino.
They have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the young defender and here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.
Great player, very hard to beat and not scared to take people on. Would be perfect.
I agreed 100%, top player who would fit our style of play. Really hope we make a move for him
I agree would be a top right back. Or, play Sissoko at RB and have Dier and Winks in the middle of the park.
Loved watching him today. Definitely would be a good pick up
Agree… would love to see him in a Spurs shirt
Quality player, hope we get him.
