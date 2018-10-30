Tottenham fans react to Trippier’s display vs Man City

Tottenham crashed to a 1-0 defeat against Manchester City in the Premier League last night.
The Londoners struggled to convert their chances and Riyad Mahrez’s early goal was enough to secure the three points for the visitors.
Harry Kane came close to scoring for the home side but he was ably denied by Ederson. Erik Lamela missed a glorious opportunity as well.
It could have been more than a goal for the away side but Hugo Lloris did well to prevent Sergio Aguero from scoring.
The defeat leaves Tottenham 5th in the Premier League table with 21 points. They will be expected to produce a strong reaction in the midweek game against West Ham now.
Tottenham fans won’t be too happy with the result and Kieran Trippier’s performance was particularly frustrating. The England international’s error allowed the away side to score the winning goal.
The home fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the right back’s display.
Here are some of the best reactions.
The quicker everyone stops rating Trippier as anything but a decent crosser, the better. Such a poor player.
— Nikhil Saglani (@Nikhil_Saglani) October 29, 2018
I like Trippier, but he costs us a lot in big games & especially against City he seems to struggle a lot. Time to give Aurier a run of games now or perhaps even KWP who has sadly been overlooked massively; played great everytime he’s been given a chance. Unfair on him.
— Noz Ahmed (@NozAhmed) October 29, 2018
that was a masterclass in how not to defend by trippier
— Michael “Chopsy Mug” Caley (@MC_of_A) October 29, 2018
people actually rate kieran trippier you know
— Jake. (@YedIin) October 29, 2018
Trippier outdoing himself with two errors in one move. As much as he’s been good going forward this year, he’s been abysmal defensively. A pity as it was a reasonable start, with Sissoko having a decent opening 5.
— Chris Miller (@WindyCOYS) October 29, 2018
Aurier needs to play instead of Trippier and until Rose is back, KWP should be playing. Black fullbacks >> white fullbacks and that’s fact
— Liam (@liam_r_thfc) October 30, 2018
Lloris almost as bad as Trippier for their goal btw.
— tehTrunk (@tehTrunk) October 29, 2018
How long till poch drops trippier, been absolutely dog shite all season so far #THFC #COYS
— JMH (@jmartinhussey96) October 29, 2018
As hard as we fought last night it was quite apparent Man C had the better quality players, but only an amateurish mistake by Kieran Trippier cost us the game. We do seem to have a death wish in recent games. COYS pic.twitter.com/NuqF4ZvZdh
— Brian (@MrBrian1961) October 30, 2018