Tottenham fans react to Trippier’s display vs Man City

30 October, 2018 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


Tottenham crashed to a 1-0 defeat against Manchester City in the Premier League last night.

The Londoners struggled to convert their chances and Riyad Mahrez’s early goal was enough to secure the three points for the visitors.

Harry Kane came close to scoring for the home side but he was ably denied by Ederson. Erik Lamela missed a glorious opportunity as well.

It could have been more than a goal for the away side but Hugo Lloris did well to prevent Sergio Aguero from scoring.

The defeat leaves Tottenham 5th in the Premier League table with 21 points. They will be expected to produce a strong reaction in the midweek game against West Ham now.

Tottenham fans won’t be too happy with the result and Kieran Trippier’s performance was particularly frustrating. The England international’s error allowed the away side to score the winning goal.

The home fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the right back’s display.

Here are some of the best reactions.

 

