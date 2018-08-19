Tottenham fans react to Toby Alderweireld display vs Fulham

Mauricio Pochettino has kept his words. The Argentine said that ‘all players start from zero’ and by drafting Toby Alderweireld into the starting line-up he has shown that there’s a willingness to forgive for the benefit of the team.
And the world-class Belgium international repaid the faith with a superb performance against Fulham on Saturday at the Wembley Stadium. Tottenham won 3-1 against their London rivals.
The 29-year-old, who is on £80k-per-week wages at the club, looked very comfortable at the back throughout the match, making one tackle and four clearances.
Alderweireld has a great passing range, and he attempted 80 passes during the match with 90% accuracy. He attempted 18 long balls of which 13 were accurate passes, and the Spurs fans have missed his long range passing for so long.
Spurs fans are delighted with his return, and have begged him on social media to sign a new contract extension at the club.
The Jack Grealish will he / won’t he saga was all fun and games this summer, but in all honesty I’d rather Spurs lose out on Grealish and keep Alderweireld. Seeing Toby start today was great. Hope someone at Spurs can convince him to sign a new contract. #COYS #THFC #Spurs
The difference in Alderweireld was encouraging today. Secure and confident, like before. A back-three can’t be a permanent feature for Pochettino, but that distribution is so valuable.
Here’s hoping there’s a way we can try and forget what has happened in the past and the club can sit down with Toby’s agent and come to a compromise on his wages.
There’s no doubt we are a better football team when Alderweireld is in the team, have to do all we can to keep him.
Good to have you back in the team Toby, never too late to sign a new deal with the club and commit your long-term future with us.
Honestly not sure what more you could want, we are sitting top of the league and also have a brand new stadium which we are about to move into …
Delighted to have you back, Toby. The defence always looks more settled with you in it. Big season ahead and glad to have you on board. 🙌 #COYS
Well played Toby. Great to see you playing for us again. We all hope the contract issue can be sorted ASAP. You’re loved by all of us. #COYS
The Beast 💥👌🙏
Legend. Please sign a new contract
Alderweireld was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United this summer but the deal didn’t materialise. He is now fully focussed with Spurs and has expressed his desire to win the title with the north Londoners.
It seems the Belgian has buried the hatchet with Mauricio Pochettino, and his return to the side feels like a new signing for Spurs.