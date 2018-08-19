Blog Competitions English Premier League Tottenham fans react to Toby Alderweireld display vs Fulham

Tottenham fans react to Toby Alderweireld display vs Fulham

19 August, 2018 English Premier League, Tottenham


Mauricio Pochettino has kept his words. The Argentine said that ‘all players start from zero’ and by drafting Toby Alderweireld into the starting line-up he has shown that there’s a willingness to forgive for the benefit of the team.

And the world-class Belgium international repaid the faith with a superb performance against Fulham on Saturday at the Wembley Stadium. Tottenham won 3-1 against their London rivals.

The 29-year-old, who is on £80k-per-week wages at the club, looked very comfortable at the back throughout the match, making one tackle and four clearances.

Alderweireld has a great passing range, and he attempted 80 passes during the match with 90% accuracy. He attempted 18 long balls of which 13 were accurate passes, and the Spurs fans have missed his long range passing for so long.

Spurs fans are delighted with his return, and have begged him on social media to sign a new contract extension at the club.

Alderweireld was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United this summer but the deal didn’t materialise. He is now fully focussed with Spurs and has expressed his desire to win the title with the north Londoners.

It seems the Belgian has buried the hatchet with Mauricio Pochettino, and his return to the side feels like a new signing for Spurs.

Everton fans react to Richarlison's performance vs Southampton
Aston Villa suffer blow in their pursuit of Josh Onomah from Tottenham

About The Author

johnblake