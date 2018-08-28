Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham fans react to their win over Manchester United

Tottenham picked up a sensational win over Manchester United last night.

Goals from Harry Kane and Lucas Moura sealed a memorable result for Mauricio Pochettino’s side away from home.

Manchester United started the game with more urgency and the hosts should have gone into the lead. However, the likes of Lukaku spurned easy chances and they were made to pay in the second half.

Two goals in quick succession from Kane and Moura put the visitors in a comfortable position. The Brazilian winger added his second of the night six minutes from time.

Jose Mourinho was already under a lot of pressure after the Brighton defeat and it will be interesting to see how United bounce back from this one.

Meanwhile, Pochettino will be relieved with a big win early on in the season. Spurs were criticised for the lack of transfers this summer but the Londoners have shown that they can compete with the other top dogs without any additions.

Here is how the Tottenham fans reacted to their win over Manchester United.

 

