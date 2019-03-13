Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham fans react to their reported offer for Gareth Bale

13 March, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, La Liga, Real Madrid, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


Tottenham are apparently looking to bring Gareth Bale back to the club on loan.

As per the Spanish journalist Guillem Balague, Tottenham have made an offer to sign the winger on loan next season.

However, the offer has been laughed off because Spurs are willing to subsidise only £5,000 a week of the player’s wages.

It will be interesting to see if the Londoners return with a better offer for their former player. Bale has had a tough time at Santiago Bernabeu so far. The 29-year-old’s time in Spain has been plagued with injuries.

The fans are not too happy with his services either. Bale has been booed by the Real Madrid fans this season and moving on would be the best for all parties.

Bale might welcome a chance of returning to the Premier League once again and Tottenham could certainly use a top class winger like him.

Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the reported offer for Bale. Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.

 

