Tottenham fans react to their reported offer for Gareth Bale

Tottenham are apparently looking to bring Gareth Bale back to the club on loan.
As per the Spanish journalist Guillem Balague, Tottenham have made an offer to sign the winger on loan next season.
However, the offer has been laughed off because Spurs are willing to subsidise only £5,000 a week of the player’s wages.
It will be interesting to see if the Londoners return with a better offer for their former player. Bale has had a tough time at Santiago Bernabeu so far. The 29-year-old’s time in Spain has been plagued with injuries.
The fans are not too happy with his services either. Bale has been booed by the Real Madrid fans this season and moving on would be the best for all parties.
Bale might welcome a chance of returning to the Premier League once again and Tottenham could certainly use a top class winger like him.
Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the reported offer for Bale. Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.
This is Levy to a tee. He is the problem with our club!
That’s a Levy deal if I’ve ever heard one 🤣🤣🤣
As unbelievable as this sounds…I believe it 😂
Sounds like Levy
Love it. Levy to go back with a counterproposal of 4k
The offer has levy written all over it
