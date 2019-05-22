Tottenham fans react to their interest in Malcom

Tottenham are looking to sign the Barcelona winger Malcom this summer.
According to Sport, the Londoners have already contacted the Spanish club regarding the transfer.
Malcom is available for a fee of around £35 million this summer.
The Brazilian has struggled to adapt to Barcelona’s style of play and he has made just 23 appearances for the La Liga outfit this past season.
The Catalan giants are willing to move him on and Sport believe that Tottenham are currently leading the chase for the former Ligue 1 winger.
Malcom is certainly a good player and he could be a useful addition to Pochettino’s side.
Despite his problems at Barcelona, the Brazilian has the talent to make it at the top level. It will be interesting to see if Spurs can agree on a deal for the player now.
They could use a pacy winger like him and Malcom would add a new dimension to Tottenham’s attack.
The report adds that the likes of Dortmund and Arsenal are keen on the player as well.
However, Arsenal might not have Champions League football next season and Dortmund might not be able to match Spurs’ offer after the signings of Hazard and Brandt.
