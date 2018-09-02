Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham fans react to their defeat against Watford

Tottenham fans react to their defeat against Watford

2 September, 2018


Tottenham crashed to a 2-1 defeat against Watford today.

The Londoners would have expected to make it four wins out of four today but Javi Gracia’s men came from behind to secure a spectacular win.

An own goal from Doucoure gave Spurs the lead early on in the second half but Deeney and Cathcart scored late on to seal the three points for the home side.

Jose Holebas created both goals for the home side.

Spurs dominated the first half and but they failed to score. Dele Alli should have put the visitors ahead on the 13th minute.

Pochettino will know that his side could have won today and he will be hoping for a reaction in the next game.

The away side came into this game on the back of a win at Old Trafford and they were favorites to win. Despite all the confidence and momentum, Spurs failed to grind out a result.

Watford’s sheer determination to win made a massive difference in the game.

Here is how the Spurs fans reacted to the loss on Twitter.

 

 

 

