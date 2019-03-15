Tottenham fans react to their Champions League draw

Tottenham have been drawn against Manchester City in the Quarter finals of the UEFA Champions League.
We have been drawn against @ManCity in the #UCL quarter-final.#UCLdraw ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/K2rbVqyj6n
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 15, 2019
The Londoners will be determined to make it to the final four of the competition.
Tottenham have done well in the Champions League this season and they will certainly fancy their chances against Pep Guardiola’s side over the two legs.
Manchester City are undoubtedly the favourites heading into the game. They have been in rampant form this season but Spurs will be hoping that City are distracted because of the title race.
Liverpool are pushing City hard in the Premier League and Guardiola’s men will have to stay focused.
It will be interesting to see who goes through to the next round to face Ajax or Juventus.
😍 The quarter-final draw 😍
🤔 Most exciting tie? #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/bpkwkVKvdH
— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 15, 2019
Meanwhile, Liverpool face Porto and Manchester United take on Barcelona in the other Quarter final games of the Champions League.
Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the draw and here are some of the fan reactions.
It was a nice run boys
— Alex Sams (@RundownA) March 15, 2019
— Spurs (@Spurzinho) March 15, 2019
Cheers sons crying.
— Joel Meredith (@MeredithJoel98) March 15, 2019
— danny (@aliztomania) March 15, 2019
City at home new stadium and the atmosphere will be incredible. COYS
— Mr H (@Brit66ishSpurs) March 15, 2019
Calm down – its CL 1/4 finals – you’re not drawing any rubbish here guys! Lets get behind the team and do this #COYS
— JB (@CouvreFeuFire) March 15, 2019