Blog Columns Site News Tottenham fans react to the signing of Julio Cesar Torres

Tottenham fans react to the signing of Julio Cesar Torres

19 March, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


Tottenham have apparently completed the signing of Julio Cesar Torres on a pre-contract agreement.

As per the Bolivian outlet Red Uno, the player will join the Londoners on a loan deal with an option to buy.

His agent has already confirmed that the player has agreed terms with the Premier League side.

Torres is expected to join up with the club’s development side. Apparently, the player was keen on a move to Valladolid initially.

The winger is relatively unknown and it will be interesting to see what he brings to the table.

Tottenham have nurtured several young talents over the years and Torres will be hoping to follow that same path and break into the first team scene in near future.

Tottenham fans seem surprised by the reports and the player. Most of them have not watched the player in action before.

Here is how they reacted to the news of the winger signing a contract with them on Twitter earlier.

Tottenham fans react to links with Jack Grealish

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com