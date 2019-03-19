Tottenham fans react to the signing of Julio Cesar Torres

Tottenham have apparently completed the signing of Julio Cesar Torres on a pre-contract agreement.
As per the Bolivian outlet Red Uno, the player will join the Londoners on a loan deal with an option to buy.
His agent has already confirmed that the player has agreed terms with the Premier League side.
Torres is expected to join up with the club’s development side. Apparently, the player was keen on a move to Valladolid initially.
The winger is relatively unknown and it will be interesting to see what he brings to the table.
Tottenham have nurtured several young talents over the years and Torres will be hoping to follow that same path and break into the first team scene in near future.
Tottenham fans seem surprised by the reports and the player. Most of them have not watched the player in action before.
Here is how they reacted to the news of the winger signing a contract with them on Twitter earlier.
Who? This doesn’t even look real.
— The Ricky Villa (@therickyvilla) March 18, 2019
The next big thing
— Dvir (@dvir102) March 18, 2019
Julio Cesar Torres hasn’t played for Blooming de Santa Cruz’s first team. So if it would be strange enough for Spurs to get a player from Bolivia in the first place, plus he won’t get a work permit as he can’t get a game at his club and never played for his country.
— SpursSFC (Nueva Cuenta) (@sfcbdlm2) March 18, 2019
Someone hit “scout a star” in career mode didn’t they…
— 🐡sonaldo🐡 (@SonTwoThree) March 18, 2019
These low profile players, can often turn out to be something special.
Let’s wait and see🤔
— A Man Called Uncle (@AManCalledUncle) March 18, 2019
I can’t find any videos on YouTube on him playing !!
— Ray (@Tomkins7) March 18, 2019