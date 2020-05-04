Tottenham fans react to the links with Ivan Rakitic

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic.
We covered reports claiming that the 32-year-old wants to play in the Premier League and Spurs are keen to offer him an escape route.
It will be interesting to see if Spurs can get the deal done this summer.
Rakitic has just one year left on his deal and he isn’t likely to cost a lot. He could prove to be a great short-term addition for the Londoners.
They do not have a central midfielder like him at their disposal and Rakitic could form an excellent partnership with Ndombele next season.
He will add control, creativity and goals to the side. Rakitic was excellent against Spurs in the Champions League this season and the Londoners will know all about his quality.
Spurs are likely to be cash-strapped this summer because of Covid-19’s financial impact and they will have to hunt for bargains.
Rakitic could be a reasonable option for them.
The 106-cap Croatian international will want to experience the Premier League properly and he should join a team where he can play regularly.
The likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City are well stocked and Spurs would be the ideal destination for him.
Here is what the Spurs fans had to say about him earlier.
He’s criminally underrated
— HotspurWay (@Spurs481) May 3, 2020
That goal he’s scored against us was unreal
— 🏵️🇸🇬 DRIPPY DAVID🇨🇦🏵️ (@EricDonDier) May 3, 2020
Very good footballer,would add some needed experience in midfield.
— Brainspurs2019 (@brainspurs2019) May 3, 2020
A winner too, that’s what our team needs
— ⚪️🄱🄰🅂🄷⚪️ (@bashy_1986) May 3, 2020
Make it happen
— Wellsy (@wellsy1981) May 3, 2020