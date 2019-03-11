Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham fans react to the links with Federico Chiesa

Tottenham are interested in signing the Serie A star Federico Chiesa this summer.

According to Daily Mail, the £70million-rated winger is Mauricio Pochettino’s number one target this summer.

It will be interesting to see if the Londoners are willing to break the bank for Chiesa.

The Serie A ace has been in fantastic form this season and he would certainly improve Tottenham next year.

However, Tottenham don’t have the reputation of spending big on a player and it will be incredibly difficult to convince Daniel Levy to part with that kind of money for one player.

Chiesa has scored 11 times in 29 games in all competitions for Fiorentina this season.

Tottenham certainly need to add goals from wide positions and Chiesa could solve that problem.

The likes of Lamela and Moura aren’t good goalscorers from wide areas and Son is their only goal threat from the wing.

Someone like Chiesa will improve Tottenham’s attack and compliment the likes of Eriksen, Kane, Alli and Son perfectly.

The technically gifted star can play multiple positions as well and that would be a bonus during injuries.

Spurs need to improve their attack if they want to compete with Liverpool and Manchester City. A signing like this would certainly be a step in the right direction.

Here is what the fans feel about the links.

