Tottenham fans react to the club’s latest approach for Danny Ings

Tottenham have been linked with several strikers this summer and the latest name linked with a move to the London club is that of Danny Ings.

The Southampton striker was on fire last season and he managed to score 25 goals for the Premier League side.





The 28-year-old is clearly one of the best strikers in the League and he could prove to be a sensational signing for Jose Mourinho and Tottenham if they manage to pull it off.

According to the Telegraph, the London club have now made an approach to sign the former Liverpool striker but Southampton are not keen on selling him this summer.

It will be interesting to see if Jose Mourinho and Spurs can persuade the Saints to change their stance regarding the player in the coming weeks.

Danny Ings could be the ideal partner for Harry Kane in the attack this season. The Londoners are all set to sign Gareth Bale to improve their attacking options and bringing in another quality attacker in inks would certainly give them the boost they need to get back into the top four.

Some of the Tottenham fans have shared their reactions to the potential signing of Danny Ings and here is what they had to say earlier.

Always liked Ings as a player I like Shane Long as well, apart from the fact that doesn’t actually score goals, which is a bit of a problem for a striker tbf But that pace and chasing lost causes would offer us a lot — Brian (@LukaMoric14) September 17, 2020

We are tottenham, get it done — Anansi (@anansithecule_) September 17, 2020

I’m down on my knees sign him — Ben 👌👁 (@BTabbs7922) September 17, 2020