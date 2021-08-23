Tottenham fans react to surprise links with Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to leave the club this summer and Tottenham Hotspur have been mentioned as a possible destination.

According to Michele Criscitiello from SportItalia, Max Allegri is not keen on having Ronaldo as a part of his team and the Portuguese international wants to move on.

The 36-year-old is undoubtedly one of the best players in the world, but a move back to the Premier League would be surprising, especially with Spurs.

Ronaldo scored 36 goals across all competitions last season.

He was recently linked with Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City. Ronaldo subsequently took to social media to voice his displeasure at the constant transfer links.

If Ronaldo leaves Juventus, it would be fair to assume that he will look to join a club that is playing in the Champions League. Tottenham cannot provide him with that platform.

Spurs would also struggle to afford his massive wages. A move to the London club seems unrealistic on many levels.

There is no doubt that Tottenham must sign a top-class goalscorer, but a move for Ronaldo can safely be ruled out.

Here is what the Spurs fans had to say about the links.

Paratici knows the logistics of a Ronaldo deal. Get it done. — Gica (@GicaCalcio) August 22, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo on Thursday nights against Maccabi Haifa 🥶🥶🥶 — MG (@Tangan_goat) August 22, 2021

This has as much believeability as me becoming an astronaut and flying to Mars! — Chris Ward (@chrisward1982) August 22, 2021

Of all the ridiculous things I’ve ever read this might be up there 😂😂 gotta say thanks tho admin, i needed the laugh 🤣 — pab.🌊 (@pz45_) August 22, 2021

Would hinder Jack Clarke’s development so it’s a no from me — 🎗 (@N17Rahul) August 22, 2021

Read: What Nuno had to say about reported Spurs target.