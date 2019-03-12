Tottenham fans react to Son Heung-min’s international call-up

Tottenham forward Son Heung-Min has been called up for international duty this month and the fans aren’t too happy about it.
Son will take part in two friendlies for South Korea during the upcoming international break.
The fans are worried about the player’s potential exhaustion due to the sheer number of games he is playing this season.
He has already played for his nation in the Asian games earlier this season and he has been a regular starter at club level as well.
Overplaying him could lead to injuries and Tottenham fans aren’t keen on that.
Son has a key role to play in Tottenham’s quest for Champions League football next year.
The Londoners are fighting with Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United for a top four finish after having crashed out of the title race earlier.
Here is how the Tottenham fans have reacted to the news of Son’s international call up later this month.
Noooooooo. This is ridiculous
— JC (@Caine_3B) March 11, 2019
This is mindless.
— David Flanagan (@THEBombayDave) March 11, 2019
He is not a machine!!
— JC (@Caine_3B) March 11, 2019
Surely he does not have to play every game FFS
— Martin Dolan (@Martindolan101) March 11, 2019
Great, 5 days before a huge match. Might not seem like a lot, but still.
— Cooper (@AnAmericanSpur) March 11, 2019
Fucking friendlies mate
— Crosby (@CrosbyTheYid) March 11, 2019