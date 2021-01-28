Tottenham fans react to Sergio Reguilon injury blow

Tottenham Hotspur have been dealt a massive injury blow ahead of their clash against Liverpool in the Premier League tonight.

Defender Sergio Reguilon has been ruled out for three weeks with a muscle injury.





The highly-rated left-back will miss the game against the Reds and is also expected to be sidelined for the upcoming matches against Chelsea, Everton and Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Ben Davies is also a doubt after being forced off with an injury against Wycombe Wanderers and it will be interesting to see who comes in as the left-back for tonight’s game.

Japhet Tanganga could be an option for manager Jose Mourinho as the defender has played as a full-back before. He would be up against Mohamed Salah and it could be an area of concern for the Londoners.

Reguilon has been one of the best summer signings in the Premier League this year, with the Spaniard producing some outstanding performances for Tottenham since joining the London club.

Spurs may be able to cope defensively without him, but the 24-year-old’s attacking contribution will certainly be a big miss.

This is a vital game for Tottenham and Mourinho will be hoping that a positive result can kick start his side’s season once again.

Here is what Tottenham fans had to say about the injury.

Is there anything more spurs then injuries before a massive game and the other team getting players back fit

😒 — THFC NABIL (@JgNabil) January 27, 2021

How do we get injuries when we’ve barely played recently??? Shocking — Christopher Manuel (@cmanuel118) January 27, 2021

Forget about tonight then, this is so typical spurs — Eamonn Macneill (@macspur121) January 28, 2021

Season over — Callum ⚪️ (@Ca11um_27) January 27, 2021