Tottenham fans react to Serge Aurier’s social media post

27 January, 2019 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


Tottenham have been linked with a move for the PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot this month.

The Frenchman is expected to leave the club after refusing to sign a new deal. Rabiot will be a free agent in the summer and Spurs are looking to convince PSG to cash in on him now.

It will be interesting to see if it comes off for Pochettino.

Rabiot is a top class talent and he would be a tremendous acquisition for the Londoners. They have recently sold Dembele to a Chinese club and Rabiot could well be his long term replacement.

Tottenham defender Serge Aurier has now given the fans some transfer hope with his cryptic post on Instagram.

The former PSG player posted an image of himself with the Tottenham target.

Although it might not mean anything, Spurs fans seem quite excited about the post and they have taken to Twitter to share their reactions.

