Tottenham fans react to Serge Aurier’s social media post

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot this month.
The Frenchman is expected to leave the club after refusing to sign a new deal. Rabiot will be a free agent in the summer and Spurs are looking to convince PSG to cash in on him now.
It will be interesting to see if it comes off for Pochettino.
Rabiot is a top class talent and he would be a tremendous acquisition for the Londoners. They have recently sold Dembele to a Chinese club and Rabiot could well be his long term replacement.
Tottenham defender Serge Aurier has now given the fans some transfer hope with his cryptic post on Instagram.
The former PSG player posted an image of himself with the Tottenham target.
Although it might not mean anything, Spurs fans seem quite excited about the post and they have taken to Twitter to share their reactions.
Exactly what we need, and wouldn’t need time to settle in, as he’s got Lloris, Moura and Serge
— Keater (@JasonKeatley) January 26, 2019
I seen it myself. Serge loves the banter. Teasing us all 😋
— Luke O’Dowd (@Lukadowdric) January 26, 2019
That could very well be Aurier ‘S best assist with the Spurs shirt #COYS
— Snpart (@Snpart1Snpart) January 26, 2019
He did this with zaha in the summer and we know what happened there. Ignore it until raboit is in a spurs shirt.
— Phil Harris (@philharris_) January 26, 2019
Hell yeah. NBA players use the recruiting tactic to better their teams all the time. It works #Coys #PremierLeague
— AL (@bigal493) January 27, 2019
Agent Serge
— Jack Jones™ (@jackjones1224) January 26, 2019